Ministry may cancel contract for bypass development work

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to cancel the contract given to a Hyderabad-based company for the proposed construction of the six-lane Kozhikode bypass stretching from Vengalam to Idimuzhikkal.

The contract for the ₹1,710-crore project was signed between the Ministry and Krishna Mohan Construction Private Limited (KMC) on April 18, 2018. The company has failed to secure the bank guarantee of ₹85.50 crore for the project. So the Ministry and the State government were considering cancelling the contract, National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) sources said.

The sources said that the Ministry might go for fresh tenders unless the government came up with a new proposal for allowing another company to partner with the successful bidder to construct the bypass. However, such a proposal was likely to run into legal hurdles.

Minister’s promise

Two months ago, M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, had held a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard. The Minister had given the assurance that the work for the expansion of the bypass on National Highway 66 would begin soon.

It was also unclear whether the NHAI would accept the bank guarantee submitted by Inkel Company, which had partnered with KMC.

The expansion of the Kozhikode bypass was to begin in last September. Several proposals such as forming a consortium and joint venture partnership were put forward when the company failed to secure bank guarantee. Later, the Lok Sabha polls also delayed the decision on the contract.

The expansion of the bypass is expected to solve traffic problems at Malaparamba, Thondayad and Ramanattukara.

About 130 hectares required for widening the bypass to 45 metres have already been acquired.

The 28.8-km bypass will also be the first project in the State cleared by the Centre after the relaxation of rules regarding the hybrid annuity mode. The expansion of the bypass is part of the National Highway Development Project phase III.

The government will share 40% of the cost to start the work while the remaining investment will have to be made by the contractor.

The work includes construction of four major bridges, a minor bridge, seven flyovers, two vehicle underpasses, 17 pedestrian underpasses, 64 pipe culverts and 39 box culverts.