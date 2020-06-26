Ministry begins process to appoint new NIT-C director

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has begun the process of appointment of a new director for the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C).
The five-year tenure of incumbent director Sivaji Chakravorti will end in mid-August. It is learnt that Mr. Chakravorti has applied for the post again as he is eligible, with the upper age limit for appointment at 65 years.
The Ministry has also invited applications for filling up the post of director at NIT-Delhi. The Ministry has considered applications from employed persons in government departments, autonomous organisations, public sector undertakings and universities for the post on contract basis.
Sources said a committee appointed by the Ministry would shortlist names and send them to a selection committee constituted under the provisions of the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research Act. After an interview, the committee will recommend a name to be ratified by the President for the post.
During Mr. Chakravorti’s tenure, NIT-C made strides on various fronts, according to sources. NIT-C has improved its rank in the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020. It has been ranked 23rd in engineering and third in architecture categories.
The institute has been able to get record placements in the country and abroad in the last three years. It has also set an all-time record by admitting over 1,200 students to various B. Tech programmes. Last year, it launched a new B.Tech programme in Materials Science and Engineering.
