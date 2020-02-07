Minister urges public to cooperate with Health dept.

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that the Health Department has put in place all the arrangements to fight novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection and asked the public to cooperate with precautionary measures.

After reviewing the district-level arrangements in the presence of nodal officers here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishnan said there was no reason for panic.

Referring to the improved surveillance measures taken as part of State-level directives, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the district had ward-level committees to closely monitor the situation and instantly report suspected cases.