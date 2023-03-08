HamberMenu
Minister to visit Wayanad on Thursday

Radhakrishnan to hand over aid of ₹2 lakh to kin of tribesperson Viswanathan

March 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will attend various programmes in Wayanad on Thursday.

Mr. Radhakrishnan will visit the house of Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Adled tribal hamlet, who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on February 11. The Minister will hand over an emergency financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Mr. Radhakrishnan will attend a review meeting of the Tribal Welfare department at the collectorate here at 10 a.m. He will also attend the National Integration Camp of the National Service Scheme at Mary Matha Arts and Science College, Mananthavady, at 5 p.m.

