January 25, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations to be held at SKMJ Higher Secondary School ground here on Thursday morning.

The Minister will receive the guard of honour at the Republic Day parade by the police, Excise and Forest personnel, National Cadet Corps, student’s police platoons, Junior Red Cross, and Scouts and Guides, at 9 a.m.

The Minister will deliver the Republic Day message after hoisting the National Flag.