Minister to open village development scheme in Kozhikode on Monday

June 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will open the State-level launch of Self Emerging Village through Advanced Support (SEVAS), a project of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode on Monday.

A release said on Saturday that the project aimed at helping the social, cultural and economic development of grama panchayats in underdeveloped regions.

Chakkittapara grama panchayat has a number of students from the Scheduled Tribe community who are under the Block Resource Centre, Perambra. The educational sector in the panchayat will be strengthened through continuous efforts for five years. A master plan for the purpose was prepared after studying the condition of the schools and houses in the area, the release added.

