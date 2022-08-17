Minister to open upgraded family health centres in Kozhikode

Event to be held online at Gender Park at Vellimadukunnu

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 17, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George will open at least seven family health centres that have been upgraded from their earlier status of primary health centres or community health centres, in Kozhikode on Friday.

The centres are at Olavanna, Veliyancheripadam, Kakkur, Kuruvattur, Thurayur, Choolur, and Velam. The event will be held online at the Gender Park at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode. A release said that outpatient services would be available at these centres till 6 p.m. Along with this, health sub-centres at Chingapuram, Kothod, Eravannur, Cheekkilod, Maruthad, and Kakkodimukku would be upgraded as health and wellness centres. Waiting rooms, clinics, immunisation rooms, and breastfeeding rooms, among others, have been arranged at these centres. The Minister will also open ‘Jeevathalam’, lifestyle diseases control project being jointly implemented by the Health and Local Self-Government departments, National Health Mission, Kozhikode district administration, and the Kozhikode district panchayat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app