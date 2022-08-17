Minister to open upgraded family health centres in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George will open at least seven family health centres that have been upgraded from their earlier status of primary health centres or community health centres, in Kozhikode on Friday.

The centres are at Olavanna, Veliyancheripadam, Kakkur, Kuruvattur, Thurayur, Choolur, and Velam. The event will be held online at the Gender Park at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode. A release said that outpatient services would be available at these centres till 6 p.m. Along with this, health sub-centres at Chingapuram, Kothod, Eravannur, Cheekkilod, Maruthad, and Kakkodimukku would be upgraded as health and wellness centres. Waiting rooms, clinics, immunisation rooms, and breastfeeding rooms, among others, have been arranged at these centres. The Minister will also open ‘Jeevathalam’, lifestyle diseases control project being jointly implemented by the Health and Local Self-Government departments, National Health Mission, Kozhikode district administration, and the Kozhikode district panchayat.