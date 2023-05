May 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Mega Triveni Students Markets set up by cooperative societies at Muthalakkulam on Monday at 10 a.m. Consumerfed chairman M. Mehaboob will preside over the function. Students markets are being set up by Consumerfed to check inflation at the beginning of the academic year. Students markets are being set up at 35 centres in Kozhikode district.