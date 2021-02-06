Kozhikode06 February 2021 00:02 IST
Minister to open new veterinary hospital
K. Raju. Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry, will inaugurate the new building complex of the Koyilandy veterinary hospital on Saturday.
An amount of ₹1.77 crore was spent for the completion of the new building. Officials said the new project would come to the benefit of a large number of dairy farmers in Kozhikode’s villages.
K. Dasan, MLA, will chair the inaugural event, they said.
