Minister to open new veterinary hospital

K. Raju. Minister for Forests and Animal Husbandry, will inaugurate the new building complex of the Koyilandy veterinary hospital on Saturday.

An amount of ₹1.77 crore was spent for the completion of the new building. Officials said the new project would come to the benefit of a large number of dairy farmers in Kozhikode’s villages.

K. Dasan, MLA, will chair the inaugural event, they said.