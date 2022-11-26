Minister to open new sub registrar office building at Chathamangalam

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan will open the new building of the Chathamangalam Sub Registrar Office on November 28. P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, will chair the inaugural event. The building was constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore.
November 26, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode
