Minister to open new library

Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel will open the new Sree Narayana Paramahamsa Smaraka Samiti (SNPSS) Library and the office of the Kozhikode District Library Council on Friday.

The ₹1-crore library building that has come up on Mavoor Road opposite the KSRTC bus stand is a replacement for the SNPSS Library which was closed down due to land acquisition for widening Mavoor Road.

The government had acquired nine cents for the library on behalf of the Local Library Authority (LLA). The project got delayed due to shortage of funds. The LLA had permitted some merchants to run their business on the land.

After the LLA became defunct, the Library Council was formed in 1994 and the assets of LLAs were transferred to the council. However, merchants were not willing to hand over the property for the construction of the library and the District Library Council had to fight a long legal battle to get back the land.

Secretary of the Council K. Chandran said that the ground floor of the building will be let out to businesses while the library and the council office will function on first and second floors respectively.

Meanwhile, the Library Council is planning to merge the Public Library at Mananchira and the District Central Library now functioning at Anakkulam Cultural Centre. “The Public Library is now a State Library. The 70,000 odd books in the Central Library will be brought to Mananchira to enrich the collection there,” Mr. Chandran said. The Uroob Memorail Museum will also be set up at Mananchira.

Meanwhile, a children’s library is coming up on the premises of Government L.P. School, Kiliyanad, where the Central Library used to function earlier.