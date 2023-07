July 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate the central computing facility and library block of Government Engineering College, Kozhikode, at 10 a.m. on Friday. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the event, while Mayor Beena Philip and M.K. Raghavan, MP, will be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.