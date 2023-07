July 12, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu will inaugurate the central computing facility and library block of Government Engineering College, Kozhikode, at 10 a.m. on Friday. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the event, while Mayor Beena Philip and M.K. Raghavan, MP, will be present.