Minister to open International Yoga Day observance

June 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will open the district-level celebrations in connection with the forthcoming International Yoga Day at Samundra auditorium here on Monday. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the inaugural function. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the Ayush Yoga club to mark the celebrations. According to officials, arrangements are also in place to open more such Yoga clubs with the support of 35 selected health and wellness centres in Kozhikode district.