July 30, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the construction work of the hill highway stretch passing through Balussery Assembly constituency on August 3. K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, will chair the inaugural event. The government has sanctioned ₹47 crore for the completion of the project, a press release said.