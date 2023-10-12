Minister to open first flat project completed under ‘Snehakoodu’ scheme in Kozhikode

October 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the first flat project completed under the ‘Snehakoodu’ scheme of the Kozhikode Corporation at Valliyekkad near Moozhikkal on October 14. It will give accommodation to 16 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

Mayor Beena Philip on Thursday said the project offering two bedrooms, kitchen, and a dining hall for each unit was completed at a cost of ₹2.20 crore. She added that the Corporation would strive to construct 1,000 houses within a year with the support of voluntary contributors for selected beneficiaries.

“At Beypore, work is in the final phase to complete another flat project that will give accommodation to 100 more families. One-and-a-half acres will be used for the project,” said Ms. Philip. She pointed out that the Corporation had already secured approval for various housing projects to cover 4,823 beneficiaries of whom 4,323 had started construction work.

