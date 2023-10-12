ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to open first flat project completed under ‘Snehakoodu’ scheme in Kozhikode

October 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The project aims to accommodate 16 families from the Scheduled Caste community

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the first flat project completed under the ‘Snehakoodu’ scheme of the Kozhikode Corporation at Valliyekkad near Moozhikkal on October 14. It will give accommodation to 16 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

Mayor Beena Philip on Thursday said the project offering two bedrooms, kitchen, and a dining hall for each unit was completed at a cost of ₹2.20 crore. She added that the Corporation would strive to construct 1,000 houses within a year with the support of voluntary contributors for selected beneficiaries.

“At Beypore, work is in the final phase to complete another flat project that will give accommodation to 100 more families. One-and-a-half acres will be used for the project,” said Ms. Philip. She pointed out that the Corporation had already secured approval for various housing projects to cover 4,823 beneficiaries of whom 4,323 had started construction work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US