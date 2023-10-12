HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister to open first flat project completed under ‘Snehakoodu’ scheme in Kozhikode

The project aims to accommodate 16 families from the Scheduled Caste community

October 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the first flat project completed under the ‘Snehakoodu’ scheme of the Kozhikode Corporation at Valliyekkad near Moozhikkal on October 14. It will give accommodation to 16 families belonging to the Scheduled Caste communities.

Mayor Beena Philip on Thursday said the project offering two bedrooms, kitchen, and a dining hall for each unit was completed at a cost of ₹2.20 crore. She added that the Corporation would strive to construct 1,000 houses within a year with the support of voluntary contributors for selected beneficiaries.

“At Beypore, work is in the final phase to complete another flat project that will give accommodation to 100 more families. One-and-a-half acres will be used for the project,” said Ms. Philip. She pointed out that the Corporation had already secured approval for various housing projects to cover 4,823 beneficiaries of whom 4,323 had started construction work.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.