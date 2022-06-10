Minister to open facility at Advanced Technology Park

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the Standard Design Factory at the Advanced Technology Park at Ramanattukara on June 13. Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the event. The Advanced Technology Park, the third biggest IT Park in the district, was built to promote IT and IT assisted industries. The standard Design factory is expected to provide employment to 1,000 people directly and around 2,000 people indirectly, a press release said.