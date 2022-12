December 18, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the construction works of the Vazhikkadavu bridge at Thiruvambadi on Monday. The bridge is being constructed at a cost of ₹5.5 crore. Thiruvambadi MLA Linto Joseph will preside over the inaugural event, a press release said.