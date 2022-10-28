The coconut complex set up by Kozhikode-based Coconut Farmers Producer Company for making value-added products will start functioning at Kuruvattur grama panchayat on Sunday. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the facility. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will open the oil manufacturing unit.
Minister to open coconut complex in Kozhikode on Sunday
