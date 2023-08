August 02, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the construction work of the Thorayikadavu bridge on Thursday. On completion, the bridge will smoothen transport between Balussery and Koyilandy Assembly constituencies. Kanathil Jameela, MLA, will preside over the function.