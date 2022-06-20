Minister to lay foundation stone for new KSEB section office building at Koombara in Kozhikode

Project to benefit nearly 8,900 rural consumers

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will lay the foundation stone for the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) new electrical section office building at Koombara in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The 2,200-sq ft project will come up in a prime location donated by a local resident.

For several years, KSEB employees under the section office had to adjust with the limited amenities at a rented building. The project got a fillip when Shaji Joseph, a local resident, donated 11 cents of land in a convenient location.

It was in 2020 that the ₹82-lakh project, proposed in the upland area, received administrative sanction. The land had already been registered in the name of the Executive Engineer heading the Balussery Electrical Division. Additional land required for the construction of an access road to the plot had also been handed over to local administrators for speedy work.

KSEB officials said the new office, on completion, would be very helpful for grievance redressal and fast delivery of public services. About 8,900 consumers who come under the upland areas such as Koombara, Kakkadampoyil, Nayadampoyil, Poovaranthode, and Urumi would get its direct benefits, they said.

Organising committee members said Rahul Gandhi, MP, would be the guest of honour at the event to be presided by Thiruvambadi MLA Linto Joseph. Heads of local bodies and representatives of political parties would be present on the occasion, they said.