Minister to launch work on Peruvannamoozhi project

Kozhikode

19 February 2021 22:42 IST

It is expected to be completed in two years

Civil work for the construction of a power house and other electro-mechanical work for the Peruvannamoozhi mini hydroelectric project will begin on Saturday. Minister for Power M.M. Mani will open the work.

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan will chair the inaugural event. K. Muraleedharan, MP, district panchayat president Kanathil Jameela and senior KSEB officials will attend the function.

It was in November 2017 that the project was officially launched by the KSEB. The project implementation cost was then estimated at ₹41.46 crore.

According to officials, the Peruvannamoozhi project is the 10th such project in Kozhikode district for sourcing non-conventional energy.

The excess water from the Peruvannamoozhi reservoir will be used for the 6-MW project which will be connected with the Chakkittappara 110-KV substation.

The project is expected to be completed in two years. Apart from the acquired land, 4.42 hectares owned by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will also be used for the project. Besides State funds, a special grant of ₹20 crore sanctioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy will be used to execute the project.

According to KSEB officials, the construction of three other mini hydroelectric power projects have also started in the district. The State government will spend ₹190 crore for the projects. The 6-MW Marippuzha project is the biggest undertaking with an investment of ₹80.93 crore, they added.

The number of domestic connections has also witnessed a promising increase under the total electrification project. Official records available with the KSB state that 1,34,664 new connections have been provided in the district within five years. The State government has spent ₹27.55 crore exclusively for the work.