Minister to inaugurate development seminar of Kozhikode Corporation on January 6

January 05, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Development Seminar of Kozhikode Corporation under the 14th five year plan and the 2024-25 Annual project plan, at the S.K. Pottekkatt cultural centre at 9.30 a.m. on January 6. Minister for Forests and Wild Life A.K. Saseendran will be the chief guest and Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the function. Corporation secretary K.U. Bini will present the draft project at the event in which MLAs Ahamed Devarkovil and Thottathil Raveendran will be the guests of honour.

Mr. Riyas will also launch the Geographic Information System (GIS) based mapping project of the Corporation. Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Friday that advanced technology such as Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and Global Positioning System (GPS) besides drones and a specially designed mobile application will be used for the GIS mapping.  Kozhikode is the third Municipal Corporation in the state, after Kannur and Kollam to carryout GIS mapping, the Mayor said.

