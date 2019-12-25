Minister shown black flags

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on Tuesday morning waved black flags at V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, while he was attending a district-level event organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra. The SFI activists raised slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and barged into the Town Hall when the Minister was delivering a speech. They were arrested and removed from the area by the police personnel on duty.