Kozhikode

Minister shown black flags

Rising anger: Police remove SFI activists who waved black flags at Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday.

Rising anger: Police remove SFI activists who waved black flags at Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan at the Kozhikode Town Hall on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

more-in

Muraleedharan was attending Nehru Yuva Kendra event

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists on Tuesday morning waved black flags at V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, while he was attending a district-level event organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra. The SFI activists raised slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and barged into the Town Hall when the Minister was delivering a speech. They were arrested and removed from the area by the police personnel on duty.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2019 12:05:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/minister-shown-black-flags/article30391726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY