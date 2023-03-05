Minister releases anthology of poems by five-year-old girl in Kozhikode

March 05, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil on Sunday released ‘Varnapattam’, an anthology of 30 Malayalam poems penned by five-year-old Agna Yami with her own illustrations. Noted writer U.K. Kumaran accepted the first copy of the book published by Perakka Books.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Devarkovil said the girl’s attempt was laudable at a time when youngsters of her age were mostly seen with their eyes glued to smartphones. He said the girl’s parents too set a model by encouraging her talent.

P.V. Chandran, chairman and managing editor of Mathrubhumi Publications chaired the event held at the Police Club. Noted writer P.R. Nathan delivered the keynote address. Journalist Shida Jagath introduced the book for the readers. Managing editor of Perakka Books Hamsa Alungal and Yami’s parents S. Sreesanth and Sruthi Subrahmanyan were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

A collection of books for children at Kozhikode Medical College’s cancer ward was also donated to functionaries of a non-governmental organisation named Caring for Childhood Cancer and Chronic Illness to mark the event. The organisers said the girl who came up with the unique work would be helped to submit her claim for a Guinness world record.