Minister promises to solve land data bank anomalies

Kozhikode

11 November 2021 20:23 IST

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has promised to take steps to sort out the anomalies in the land data bank of the Kozhikode Corporation and clear applications for conversion of land.

He was speaking at a meeting to review various development works of the civic body on Thursday. Mr. Rajan directed the tahsildar and the corporation authorities to identify land for the government’s ‘Take a Break’ project to set up public toilets and rest room complexes along national and State highways. The Minister promised to follow up on the court cases related to removal of encroachments on the Kallai river. Land would be allotted for the LIFE Mission project after taking into view the corporation’s suggestions.

