Kozhikode

Minister promises to solve land data bank anomalies

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has promised to take steps to sort out the anomalies in the land data bank of the Kozhikode Corporation and clear applications for conversion of land.

He was speaking at a meeting to review various development works of the civic body on Thursday. Mr. Rajan directed the tahsildar and the corporation authorities to identify land for the government’s ‘Take a Break’ project to set up public toilets and rest room complexes along national and State highways. The Minister promised to follow up on the court cases related to removal of encroachments on the Kallai river. Land would be allotted for the LIFE Mission project after taking into view the corporation’s suggestions.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2021 8:24:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/minister-promises-to-solve-land-data-bank-anomalies/article37441735.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY