Minister promises support to those excluded from LIFE Mission scheme

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Thursday said the possibility of constructing houses for those earlier excluded from the list of beneficiaries under the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission scheme would be considered separately by the State government.

Opening a district-level meet on LIFE Mission scheme beneficiaries at here, Mr. Ramakrishnan said strict guidelines were set for the project as it was mandatory for implementing any such government-funded initiative. “It doesn’t mean that those who could not fulfil the norms are ineligible for such supportive aid. Their concerns will be addressed through appropriate measures,” he affirmed.

According to Mr. Ramakrishnan, the State government would be striving to accomplish the dream of all homeless people within a few years and about two lakh houses would be completed across the State by the end of this month. He said the scheme had already achieved the target of completing 13,394 houses in Kozhikode district alone.

“The next phase of LIFE Mission is to construct residential complexes for the homeless people. Across the State, 56 residential complexes will come up,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. The tendering process of 10 projects had been completed, he said.

Lauding the cooperative sector for its role in realising the dream of homeless people, the Minister said about 4,000 people who lost their houses in the recent rain and landslips had been assured new houses by the cooperative movements. They were all supported by various voluntary organisations, political parties and local self-government bodies, he recalled.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery chaired the inaugural event which also honoured the best performing local bodies in implementing various LIFE Mission projects. V.K.C. Mammad Koya and A. Pradeepkumar, MLAs, gave away the prizes.

Heads of various local bodies and LIFE Mission coordinators were present.