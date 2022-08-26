Minister orders probe into head scarf ban at school in Kozhikode

Police block protesters who marched to Providence Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Minister for Public Education V. Sivankutty on Friday directed department Director K. Jeevan Babu to conduct an inquiry into the issue of students not being allowed to wear ‘hijab’ (head scarf) at Providence Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode.

The order came in the wake of a complaint filed by the parents of a student, who sought admission at the school for Plus One course. At the time of admission, the student was reportedly told by the school authorities that she could not wear a shawl or scarf, as it was not part of the school uniform. The parents complained that they had repeatedly asked the school authorities if the student could cover her head, as part of her religious beliefs, but the authorities said that they could not bend rules for her.

The incident that took place on Thursday had triggered a row, with Muslim organisations expressing displeasure. The district committee of the Indian National League took out a protest march to the school on Friday, which was blocked by the police at the school entrance.

The Campus Front, a feeder organisation of the Popular Front of India, also took out a march, while Haritha, the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation, the student organisation under the Indian Union Muslim League, chose to discuss the issue with the school authorities.

Meanwhile, school principal Sr. Silvi Antony refused to comment on the issue.