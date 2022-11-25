Minister opens weather forecasting station at school in Kozhikode

November 25, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

Students from 18 schools in Kozhikode district will soon be able to have an authentic say in forecasting the regional weather.

With the opening of the first such station at the Kayanna Government Higher Secondary School by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday, weather monitoring activities are getting on track with students’ participation as envisaged by the government.

Preparations are in the final stages to open 17 more weather stations in a couple of weeks. Trial run has already been completed in select schools where students learn geography as an optional subject. There will be a team of students led by the geography teacher to ensure continuity in the monitoring process and update their knowledge with the information they source from the India Meteorological department.

For setting up dedicated weather stations, all the select schools have already received an individual aid of ₹48,000. A major portion of the funds sanctioned in two installments has been spent for purchasing essential equipment for the stations. The initial aid of ₹13,000 was revised by the government as it was found insufficient to meet requirements. Apart from the sanctioned amount, many schools have come forward to invest additional funds in the project.

According to Samagra Shiksha officials, a set of 13 important machines has been purchased to set up weather stations. It includes thermometer, digital humidity hygrometer, aneroid barometer, digital rain gauge, digital thermos core anemometer, weather data book, board for weather station, and weather data display board. The weather data display board alone costs around ₹13,000.

According to project coordinators, the weather stations will contribute to local residents’ weather awareness. Also, students themselves will be equipped better with the required skills to monitor weather conditions and do research in the area, they said.

Apart from setting up the stations, plans are afoot to engage researchers and scientists to train students. Interactive sessions and analysis of data for accuracy are also on the cards. There is a proposal to collect regional weather forecasts from various stations and display them on a single board for better public awareness.

