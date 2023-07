July 14, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu on Friday laid foundation stones for the upcoming central computing facility and library block at the West Hill Government Engineering College. The government will spend ₹10 crore for the projects. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over the function. Director of Technical Education M.S. Rajasree and principal P.C. Reghunath were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.