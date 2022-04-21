Minister launches smart village offices in Kozhikode

People’s committees to ensure transparent administration

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Thursday inaugurated four village offices in Kozhikode district that were upgraded to smart offices. The offices are at Velam, Thazhekode, Madavoor, and Chathamangalam.

Revenue officials said the offices would offer better services to the public in a modern ambiance. Under an exclusive State government scheme, ₹50 lakh was spent for the modernisation of each office, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the village-level people’s committees comprising people’s representatives, Revenue officials, and heads of various departments were functioning well in all the 1,666 village offices in the State to ensure better administration and uninterrupted services. “These committees will be responsible for ensuring a transparent administration,” he added.

Explaining the swift transformation of village offices, Mr. Rajan pointed out that the government’s efforts to ensure democratisation of services had yielded positive results. He said that the increase in the number of landowners who received title deeds was one of the major achievements.

K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, who presided over the inaugural function, said village offices across the State had undergone a massive change in their looks and services. “The feudal attitude that once prevailed in such offices has disappeared as a result of reforms,” he observed.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy welcomed the gathering. Heads of various local bodies and senior Revenue officers were present.