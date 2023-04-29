Minister launches reading project for teachers in Kozhikode

April 29, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Saturday formally launched ‘Vayana Vismayam’, a project by the Kozhikode unit of Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, to develop good reading habits among teachers in aided and government schools in the district.

The Minister said projects such as Vayana Vismayam would go a long way in helping Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge-based society. He added that the government would think of expanding the project across all districts.

The initiative aims to persuade teachers to become members of libraries in their locality. It began on April 23 to mark World Book Day and is expected to conclude on National Reading Day on June 19.

There are 6,604 teachers in lower primary schools, 4,876 in upper primary schools, 4,570 in high schools, and 3,100 teachers in higher secondary schools. They are all being asked to take membership in any approved library of their choice and start borrowing books.

Teachers will also be required to organise discussions on the books that they read, and there will be attempts to promote good readers among them. SSK officials claimed that there had been enthusiastic response to the project from teachers.