Minister lauds girl for overpowering molester

KOZHIKODE

02 December 2021 23:39 IST

Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday congratulated a Plus One student from the city who used her defensive skills to overpower a 33-year-old man, who tried to outrage her modesty.

The Minister interacted with the girl through a video call and promised to meet her in person during his next visit to the district. Mr. Sivankutty also called upon her fellow girl students to get themselves trained in martial arts for personal protection.

It was on Wednesday morning that the girl was allegedly assaulted by the man. Though he tried to escape from the spot, she blocked him using her martial arts skills till the arrival of the local people and the police. The arrested man, Biju Kalathil, was charged under Section 354 (punishment for outraging the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and various other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and remanded in custody.

