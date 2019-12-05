Kozhikode

Minister for severe punishment in drug cases

Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan on Thursday said the State government had asked the Centre to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to ensure severe punishment in drug-related cases. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Tomorrow’s Kerala, Liquor Free New Kerala’ project at Thalassery here on Thursday. He said schools and hostels were the main targets of drug peddlers.

The government wanted to promote anti-drug awareness campaigns, he added.

Dec 5, 2019

