Minister calls for investmentin small-scale industries

Kozhikode

28 February 2020 19:55 IST

District Industries Centre holds investors’ meet

An increase in small-scale investments will pave the way for better economic growth and an increase in the number of local employment opportunities, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran has said.

Opening an investors’ meet organised by the District Industries Centre here on Saturday, Mr. Saseendran said the hurdles caused by red-tapism had already vanished from the State. “With the positive evolutions in the sector, the majority of investors have changed their earlier perception that Kerala was not an investor-friendly State,” he observed.

According to him, the number of total labour days in Kerala’s industrial sector was satisfactory as protests affecting the functioning of industrial units were on the decline. “We have managed to maintain this positive ambiance for over four years,” he claimed.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the pro-industrial policies of the State government, Mr. Saseendran said any investor who wanted to start a venture below ₹10 crore will be able to do it now without any official hurdles or technicalities. “Kerala is again moving ahead with such novel decisions to attract more investors,” he pointed out.

Addressing the meet, A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, said the investors’ meet organised following the directive of the State government had already helped many entrepreneurs to express their ideas and suggestions in an effective way. He also promised efforts to ensure continuity in holding such meets in the future.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao said Kerala was witnessing a slew of model investor-friendly development initiatives in the industrial sector. He said the single-window clearance system was implemented effectively in the State.

District Industries Centre Manager I. Gireesh moderated the discussions. Sessions were held on the need to follow business ethics, use of modern technology to boost the business and ways to overcome unexpected business challenges. A face-to-face with prominent investors was also held.