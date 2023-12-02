HamberMenu
Minister asks CAs to develop digital skills to be future-ready

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates mega conference of CA students

December 02, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

“New India offers most enabling environment for growth and success and hence the current generation of students are the luckiest,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

Addressing students of chartered accountancy (CA) at ‘Satsang 2023’, a mega conference of CA students in Kozhikode on December 2, he said the new India had undergone democratisation of opportunities and entrepreneurs could easily get funding for start-ups.

“India was a poor country that lived at the mercy of the west in the past. Now we have become the fifth largest economy in the world,” the Minister said. The country had changed its perception that the system was dysfunctional, he added.

Mr. Chandrasekhar advised students to nurture their digital skills along with their profession to make themselves unstoppable. He said chartered accountants would be much sought-after in the new India and asked them to be proactive and ready for the future.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Several technical and motivational sessions are being held as part of the meet.

