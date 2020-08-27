Kozhikode

Minister asks bus operators to resume services

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran on Thursday said that private bus operators were showing interest in resuming cancelled services on all routes after the government granted them tax exemption for July, August, and September in a decision taken on Wednesday.

The total exempted tax amount would come to ₹90 crore. “Any non-cooperation on their part again to disrupt the services will be dealt with seriously with the appropriate legal measures, including the cancellation of permits,” he warned at a press conference here.

The bus operators, who had earlier launched an indefinite strike demanding tax waiver and other supportive measures, were happy with the government’s relief measure, he said.

Mr. Saseendran said the benefit of the decision would be available to educational institution vehicles too. “They will be exempted from paying the vehicle tax for six months from April 1,” he said.

