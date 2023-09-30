HamberMenu
Mining activities banned as rain continues to lash Kozhikode

Entry of visitors to beaches and waterfalls to be restricted

September 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of measures in place to mitigate rain-related calamities, the district administration has imposed a temporary ban on all mining and quarrying activities until further orders in Kozhikode district. The ban will be applicable also to digging of wells.

Yellow alert in five districts on Sunday

Entry of visitors to beach tourism destinations, waterfalls, and riverbanks will be restricted in the wake of incessant rain. Instructions have been issued to the public to avoid casual late evening journeys to landslip-prone areas and ghat roads.

Revenue department squads will initiate steps for temporary relocation of families living in the most vulnerable areas. Local administrators will be responsible for clearing dangerous avenue trees and branches.

Arrangements are in place to prevent waterlogging of national highway stretches covered under the road widening project. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials will be responsible for ensuring the safety of families living closer to their project areas.

Following safety alerts issued by the Indian Metrological department, the panchayat authorities in upland areas are maintaining high vigil against floods and landslips. Community rescue squads have also been remaining alert.

Responding to the safety alert, many fishing boats have returned to harbours. According to Fisheries officials, the heightened vigil will have to continue for two more days. Rough sea alert had been passed to all fishers, they said.

