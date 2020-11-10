Mini material collection facilities set up in Kozhikode schools

Kozhikode

10 November 2020 00:16 IST

‘Collectors @School’ aims to persuade students to join fight against plastic waste

Despite glitches posed by COVID-19, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is on the path to ensure the completion of its mission to get rid of single-use plastic and other non-biodegradable waste that had been left unfinished last March.

Preparing for the reopening of schools, the corporation has gone ahead with the setting up of mini Material Collection Facilities (MCF) in schools, to ensure that the message reaches even the new generation.

Mini MCFs, titled ‘Collectors @School’, have been set up in 50 schools in the city under the 2019-20 Annual Project Plan of the corporation. Accordingly, each school gets two bins with separate boxes to deposit six types of dry waste. The bins have been set up at a cost of ₹7.1 lakh by Socio Economic Unit Foundation.

Advertising

Advertising

“The objective of the project is to encourage students to be part of our fight against plastic waste and to inculcate the culture of segregation among them,” said K. Sivadas, health inspector in charge of the project in the corporation. “The bio park set up at the Model Higher Secondary School recently was also part of the Plan,” he added.

Waste deposited in the boxes, big ones in high schools and small boxes in upper primary schools, will be collected by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers on intervals and will be taken to recycling centres. More schools will be included in the project in the second phase, Mr. Sivadas said.

Despite the lag during the pandemic times, the corporation’s health wing has intensified its vigil against single-use plastic products that may be flowing into the city ahead of the local body polls.