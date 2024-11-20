 />
‘Mind your lungs if fever, cough trouble you quite often’

Published - November 20, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Most of us have had fever and cough with phlegm once in a while. But if children and adults experience these symptoms more than six times in a year, they could be signs of recurring respiratory infections.

Doctors have called for routine check-ups and tests, such as spirometry, to measure the functioning of lungs as the World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day is being observed on November 20 this year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) terms COPD as the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. Around 3.5 million people died of it across the globe in 2021, says the WHO adding that smoking and air pollution are the most common causes. Several processes can cause the airways to become narrow and lead to COPD. There may be destruction of parts of the lung, mucus blocking the airways, and inflammation and swelling of the airway lining, the WHO points out.

Experts say that COPD, often called emphysema, or chronic bronchitis, can lead to damaging of the lungs or their clogging with phlegm. According to them, cough, wheezing, and difficulty in breathing are some of the common symptoms of COPD and asthma. Some people may have both conditions. Those with COPD are at a higher risk of other health problems such as flu or pneumonia, lung cancer, cardiac issues, weak muscles and brittle bones, and depression.

“Staying away from smoking is the best way to ward off COPD. Even passive smoking is unhealthy. We already are living in a polluted atmosphere where the air quality goes down quite often. Smoking adds up to this already complicated situation,” says Ajith Bhaskar, pulmonologist and State chairman, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Academy of Medical Specialities. Fatalities have reportedly gone up after COVID-19 which mainly affects the lungs of the patients.

Though COPD is not curable, it can be treated with medicines, pulmonary rehabilitation and oxygen therapy. “Getting vaccines for flu and pneumonia and yearly check-ups will help,” Dr. Bhaskar points out. The IMA Kozhikode branch held a workshop and public awareness programme to mark World COPD Day on Wednesday. M.K. Raghavan, MP, opened the event.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:13 pm IST

