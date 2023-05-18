HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milma’s Malabar union producing best quality milk in the country

Average Methylene blue reduction time of milk from the region has gone up to 204 minutes, depicting a reduction in microbial load in the sample

May 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Limited under the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation produces the best quality milk in the country, according to data released by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Methylene blue reduction time (MBRT), a test used in the dairy industry to determine microbial load in milk, was the highest in the country. The test is done by adding methylene blue, a salt used as a dye, into a milk sample and measuring the time required for its de-colouration. A high microbial load is indicated by the disappearance of the colour in a short time. The average MBRT of the milk collected from farmers in the Malabar region has gone up from 152 minutes in 2017-18 to 204 minutes in 2021-22. Milk unions in Karnataka and Punjab recorded 190 minutes and 180 minutes of MBRT, respectively.

K.S. Mani, chairman of the Malabar union, told the media here on Thursday that Kerala had fewer pastures and presence of green grass. The union provided fodder grass and silage under subsidised rates to overcome it. In the previous financial year, almost three crore kilograms of fodder had been supplied.

Mr. Mani said the steps had helped dairy farmers increase production. He pointed out that of the 1,198 milk cooperative societies, 240 have advanced coolers to store cold milk. Of them, 62 have implemented international food safety management system. There are 14 quality assurance technicians in six districts in the Malabar region, who ensure the quality of milk through mobile laboratories.

Mr. Mani said the union was also providing insurance coverage to farmers to tide over the dip in production due to the summer heat. He added that milk was now being brought from States such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra to meet the demand. However, this would not be feasible in the long term as the transportation cost was high. The production would have to be increased in the future, Mr. Mani said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.