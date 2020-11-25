Milma to celebrate centenary of Kurien

Kozhikode

25 November 2020 22:29 IST

Daughter of the diary pioneer to deliver commemoration lecture

Minister for Dairies K.Raju will officially open the centenary celebrations of Varghese Kurien, the father of White Revolution in India, in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Chairman of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Milma), P.A.Balan, told reporters here on Wednesday that Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Varghese Kurien, will deliver the commemoration lecture and unveil a statue of Kurien at the event to be held at the Malabar Union head office of Milma at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, despite the national strike. Kozhikode is the birthplace of Kurien.

Milma is planning to celebrate the centenary year of the “Milkman of India” through various programmes. As the first step, around 3,500 letters are being sent to the Prime Minister to consider Kurien for the award of Bharat Ratna in his centenary year, as a posthumous honour. A photograph of Kurien will be unveiled in every milk cooperative society in the State on Thursday. Besides, a scholarship has been instituted in memory of Kurien for the students of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Besides, all milk packets of Milma will bear a stamp denoting the centenary year on them for the whole year.

Mr. Balan said that the dairy sector in Kerala had been able to survive the COVID-19-induced council through several measures. He said that Milma had been able to support the dairy farmers through subsidies and supplying cattle feed at subsidised rates.

However, the demand did not rise in accordance with the milk collections and hence, excess milk was exported to Tamil Nadu to be used for milk powder production. Chairman of the Malabar Union of Milma, K.S.Mani, said that around 80,000 litres of milk was sent to Tamil Nadu every day. He said there was a decline in demand for ghee this year in the Sabarimala season as very few pilgrims were allowed to visit the shrine. A lot more Milma Shopees would be opened across the State soon to ensure the availability of Milma products.