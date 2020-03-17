Milma to award dairy farmers for milk quality

The Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) is to give away awards worth ₹1 crore to dairy farmers in the Malabar region as part of its quality maintenance month observance.

Milma observes March as the month of quality maintenance in an effort to ensure cleanliness and good quality of milk.

The awards are being given to dairy farmers in Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts, based on the quality of the milk they supplied to the dairy cooperative societies. The nutritional value of the milk and concentration is being assessed in the tests held at the societies, based on which the awards will be given.

Milma will provide a higher remuneration of ₹1.50 extra per litre for the milk supplied by the farmers from February 11 to March 10. The remuneration will be supplied before April 14. Besides a subsidy of ₹100 per bag will be provided for cattle fodder in an effort to bring down the expenses of the farmers, Milma chairman K.S. Mani said in a press release.