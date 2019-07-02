Kozhikode

Milk production goes up in Kozhikode district

Milk production in Kozhikode district has gone up by 11% despite the Nipah outbreak, landslips and the havoc wreaked by the floods last year. A release said here on Tuesday that the milk collected from the 253 milk cooperative societies a day had gone up from 1.06 lakh litres in 2017-18 to 1.18 lakh litres in 2018-19.

