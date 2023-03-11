Mild to moderate drought conditions predicted for Kozhikode in March, April

March 11, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Soaring mercury levels may result in mild to moderate drought conditions in March and April, and normal to mild drought conditions in May in Kozhikode district, leading to yield loss in crops such as paddy. This was found in a study conducted by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM).

According to official sources, climate change is threatening the cultivation of field crops in many places across the globe. An analysis of data by the CWRDM found that temperature was increasing by 0.65 degrees Celsius in Kerala. The India Meteorological department (IMD) data for the months of January and February, 2023, also showed higher anomaly for seven districts. Anomalously high temperature is displayed in different regions of the State in the first week of March itself.

In Kozhikode district, every one degrees Celsius rise in temperature coupled with soil moisture deficit may result in 6-14% yield loss in crops such as paddy, amaranthus, cowpea and coffee. High temperature can have a complex and far-reaching impact on crops, affecting both yield and quality. The studies pointed out that it was important to implement strategies to mitigate the impact of high temperature, such as irrigation management, shade management, and crop selection.

The CWRDM has suggested reduction of irrigation water demand by proper planning and switching to less water demanding crops as well as drought tolerant varieties. Studies have found that adoption of micro irrigation steps such as drip, sprinkler, and wick irrigation resulted in improvement of water use efficiency of crops by 32% to 41% than conventional irrigation. Yield improvement was also noticed in different crops.

To minimise heat stress, farmers should provide light irrigation during early morning or evening, adjust time of sowing, use crop residue and mulch application to improve moisture status. Crop calendar and cropping pattern should be adjusted to sustain crop productivity and mitigate the negative impacts of high temperature and soil moisture deficit during such drought-like situations, officials said.