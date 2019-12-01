Migrant workers observe AIDS Day

Migrant workers observed World AIDS Day at Pattikkad, near Perinthalmanna, on Sunday. They took out an HIV awareness rally and staged a street play as part of the observance.
The PSSP (People’s Service Society Palakkad) Migrant Suraksha Project and the Manav Migrant Welfare Foundation jointly hosted the programmes.
“We organised the AIDS Day programmes among the migrant population considering this year’s AIDS Day theme: ‘Communities make the difference’,” said Dilna Devasya, PSSP manager.
A signature campaign and a medical camp were also organised on the day. About 70 migrants took part in the programmes.
