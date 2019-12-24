Migrant workers attacked for taking part in protest

The Kozhikode rural police have launched an investigation into the attack on three migrant workers from West Bengal by an unidentified gang for taking part in the anti-CAA protests organised by the Indian Union Muslim League and the Congress at Nadapuram on Sunday night.

Shafiullah Islam, Sasna Abdullah and Mukkram Khan, in their 30s and hailing from Murshidabad, were assaulted by a four-member gang with sticks in their rented house at Nadapuram town around 9.30 p.m.

They had taken part in the protest at 6 p.m. They said that the attackers wore saffron shawls and had threatened them with dire consequences.

The beatings were only a warning and they would not be spared if they took part in protests again, they were told.

Nadapuram Station House Officer K.P. Sunil Kumar said a case had been registered based on a complaint by Mr. Shafiullah Islam. The migrant workers said they had no idea about the assailants but could identify them.

Two rallies

Waving the national flag and holding posters and placards denouncing the CAA and the NRC, hundreds of youngsters, including college students, social activists, actors and filmmakers, took to the streets of Kochi on Monday.

Two separate rallies were taken out in the city, a People’s Long March from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, and another one from the Gandhi Square, near Rajendra Maidan.

Shouting slogans against the Central government, saying it is controlled by the RSS, the protesters said they would resist any attempt to divide the country along communal lines. They chanted Lal Salam Neel Salam, Insha Allah and Inquilab Zindabad together and also the azadi slogans.